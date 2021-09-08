Baker Hughes Foundation Partners with PVAMU

We’re proud to announce that the Baker Hughes Foundation is giving $800,000 in grants to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) for the 2021-22 academic year. The Universities participating in the grant program include Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College at Baton Rouge and Texas Southern University. For more than 150 years, HBCUs have been providing diverse learning environments, ensuring that every student has a chance to succeed. The schools were selected because of their historic ties to our company, because of our strong employee alumni presence, and their strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering, and business.

The funds will help provide financial support for a wide variety of scholarships, technological infrastructure, career readiness, curriculum development programs and talent engagement from Baker Hughes. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3BPe2Lb #wearebakerhughes